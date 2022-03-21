An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a car in the car park of a Lidl in Market Harborough.

On Friday morning two people, a man and woman in their 70s, were injured after a blue Renault car hit them at the exit of the Lidl supermarket car park on Kettering Road.

Both were taken to hospital following the collision, with the elderly woman suffering serious injuries. Leicestershire Police have now confirmed that the woman died in hospital on Saturday.

The man remains in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police officers are investigating the incident and calling for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

Detective Constable Kasie Carter, from Leicestershire police said, "Sadly the female pedestrian involved in the collision has died in hospital.

"Our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to make contact with us if you have not already done so."

They add: "Were you in or near the supermarket car park on Friday morning? Did you witness the collision or did you see the vehicle mentioned or the pedestrians prior to the incident?

"Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help us with our enquiries?"

Anyone with any information should contact police quoting incident 256 of 18 March. You can report online or call 101.

More Leicestershire news from ITV News Central