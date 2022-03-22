Former champion kickboxer and West Midlands campaigner Barrington Patterson has died after suffering a suspected heart attack, aged 56.

His wife Tracey confirmed the charity worker - known to all as 'One-eyed Baz' - died earlier today (March 22, 2022).

The former MMA fighter once fought Vitali Klitschko, the current mayor of Kyiv, during his short professional career.

He turned his life around after being involved in football hooliganism as a young man, and was known across the West Midlands for his work to combat homelessness and campaigns against knife crime.

Just days ago, he shared some of his anti-knife crime work on social media.

Tracey tweeted: "At 6am this morning my beloved husband had a massive heart attack @OFFICIALWMAS worked for over an hour to save him unfortunately it wasn’t to be, our hearts are broken."

Barrington Patterson and his wife Tracey Credit: BPM

West Midlands Ambulance Service operations commander, Taff Duggan, replied: "Oh no I am so sorry to see this. Such a gentleman always a pleasure to see him. Sending my best to you and your family."

Benefits Street star Dee Kelly added: "OMG Mrs P words just won't cut it right now - but he was your world, you were his world - you know where I am beautiful x Rest Easy Baz - love you always."

Meanwhile, four-time World Kickboxing Champion Kash the Flash shared a picture of the pair on social media, tweeting: "No words can express how I'm feeling."

He paid tribute to Barrington Patterson, telling ITV News Central: "I grew up with Baz in Handsworth and he always loved a fight but thankfully took up martial arts and this definitely helped turn his life around and from being known as a football hooligan a well respected champ in kickboxing & MMA as well as helping the homeless.

"A true friend who was always willing to help and support any community events."

Mr Patterson was born in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, but grew up in Handsworth.

He earned his nickname after being blinded in one eye in an accident which saw his sister throw a can at him.

In 2006, Mr Patterson shot to fame after he was featured in the television documentary The Real Football Factories, hosted by actor Danny Dyer.

Alongside wife Tracey, he set up Birmingham Homeless Support Team (BHST) after witnessing a school friend sleeping rough on the streets.

As news of his death broke, Birmingham City FC said: "The Club are saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barrington Patterson."

The club added: "All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May you rest in peace, Baz."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said paramedics were called at 6:03am on Tuesday to a medical emergency at Tyburn Road, Erdington.

A WMAS spokeswoman said: "Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on a man.

"The team of ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later on scene."