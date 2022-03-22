'Prioritise child mental health treatment' - Dr Alex George on Leicester visit

Youth mental health ambassador and former ITV Love Island contestant Dr Alex George, has told ITV News Central that treatment for young people should be a priority.

It follows our special investigation into the failings in Child Mental Health provision.

It revealed that the pandemic had turned the lives of children upside down.

The NHS says that one in six children now has a probable mental health disorder.

But services were struggling before the pandemic.

Dr George says he's shocked by the delay some children have faced waiting for treatment.

Play video

Last week Jeremy Hunt - the Chair of the cross-party Health and Social Care Committee - wrote a letter to the government, expressing his fury that key recommendations made in a report at the end of last year, are still "on hold". Kelly, one mother, says it's "woefully inadequate".

Some of the investigation responses Credit: ITV News Central

Dr George, who is a former A&E doctor, lost his teenage brother to suicide, and knows first-hand the impact mental health can have on youngsters.

Dr George was in Leicester today speaking to students at the University of Leicester about the impact of social media on mental health.

Dr Alex George meeting students in Leicester Credit: ITV News Central

Support:

If you've been affected by this story, there is support available at the following links: