Will Derby County's preferred bidder finally be named this week?

Is this the week Derby County fans finally find out who might save their club ?

If it feels like we've been here before, then that's probably because we have. You'll have to forgive fans and journalists for being more than a little sceptical about this latest update that the administrators could be in a position to name a preferred bidder by the end of this week.

These were similar to words written before Christmas and look how much the world has changed since then.

Pride Park Stadium

They say in life only two things are certain - death and taxes, well Derby fans would argue that them being left in limbo is another.

For a number of weeks now, Derby's administrators have been reluctant to post an update and when they have, it's been one where there is simply no update.

They have largely avoided requests to be interviewed and fans would have assumed that with the Middlesbrough and Wycombe situations seemingly under control, that it would be straightforward thereafter. It adds to the frustration that supporters are feeling.

Is there an EFL "vendetta" against Derby County ?

However, it hasn't all been hot air. We know Derby have enough money to last until the end of the season and I also know, through a source, that the English Football League as recently as four weeks ago, didn't have any plans to chuck the Rams out of the League.

Moreover, the key information administrators did give us - parties were still interested.

There are a few complications - paying off football debts (which must be paid in full by EFL rules) and negotiations about non-football debts.

Then of course there's the issue of the stadium ownership. The feeling I got was that bidders were working through those issues.

It's also true that the value of the club has been relatively uncertain. When Derby went on a great run - staying up was possible and therefore as a Championship club, Derby is worth more.

However, with hopes fading due to Reading picking up points under Paul Ince, it's looking likely that League One is Derby's destination and therefore the value of the club is less, but also conversely more certain.

You could argue that ironically, Derby's brilliant fight to stay up created more questions than answers.

Derby fans have had it tough and quite rightly deserve sympathy. It wasn't their fault the club broke rules, that a gamble to reach the Premier League spectacularly backfired and it certainly isn't their fault that they could have been left without a club to support.

So you can excuse the cynicism when this kind of update makes the headlines.

PA Credit: PA

Manager Wayne Rooney said only a couple of weeks ago how he was fed up with it all- since then Jozwiak and Ebosele have left, despite previous assurances.

He and supporters alike have grown accustomed to false dawns and disappointments.A preferred bidder may well be named this week, but that won't mean anything unless there's a signature somewhere on a dotted line.