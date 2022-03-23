Play video

The family of a woman from Leicestershire who was kidnapped and left with life-changing injuries by her boyfriend told ITV Central they welcome his longer sentence.

20-year-old Chay Bowskill from Syston in Leicestershire, picked up Angel Lynn and put her back into the van, being driven by his accomplice Rocco Sansome, after she had left it to get away from him in September 2020.

The 19-year-old was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough and has been left with permanent brain damage which means she will need care for the rest of her life.

Speaking to ITV Central, Angel's aunt, Jackie Chamberlain said: "You can see the light coming back into her eyes.

"She looked through you and now she's looking at you."

Bowskill was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in January after being found guilty of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Sansome, also 20 from Birstall in Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Both men had their sentences for the kidnap of Ms Lynn referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC, who argued they were "unduly lenient".

Bowskill's total sentence was increased to 12 years by senior judges on Wednesday, after they concluded his original term for the kidnap was not long enough.