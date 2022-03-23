A scooter rider has been killed after a collision on a street in Birmingham and police have confirmed a man has since been arrested following the incident last night.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, suffered serious head injuries after a collision with a car on Flaxley Road, Stechford, at about 10pm, yesterday, Wednesday, March 22. He was rushed to hospital but died later, police said.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man in his 20s died after a collision in Flaxley Road, Stechford last night (22 March). It is believed the man was riding a scooter and suffered serious head injuries in the collision with a car at around 10pm.

"He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

"His family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

They added: "A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

"Officers are working to establish exactly what happened with a forensic examination of the scene being carried out; CCTV is being retrieved and reviewed."

Inspector Steve Radford of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: “This is a tragic incident. It is early stages in our investigation as we work to find out the exact circumstances and we would ask anyone who has not yet spoken with us and was in the area at the time to get in contact.

"We’d also ask drivers who have dashcam or property owners with CCTV footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman told BirminghamLive: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Flaxley Road at 10.01pm last night. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a man who is believed to have been riding a scooter which was involved in collision with a car. He was found in a critical condition and received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"Sadly, it us understood that it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him at hospital and he was confirmed deceased."