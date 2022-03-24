A popular Ukrainian music group has posted a video on social media requesting to perform remotely at a charity concert taking place next week in Birmingham.

The message is addressed to Ed Sheeran, one of the acts confirmed to sing at the Concert for Ukraine on March 29.

The video post from the band Antytila says: "Hello Ed Sheeran, greetings from Kyiv!

"We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila – one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world. In peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums.

"The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers.

"We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this."

The group went on to offer themselves as a performance act live from Kyiv, where they remain.

"Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham.

"And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporarily joining the gig remotely.

"Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered.

"We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.

"So on March 29, we are ready."

Tom Odell, Snow Patrol and Camila Cabello are among other stars taking part in the Concert for Ukraine, which is being aired exclusively on ITV and STV.

The event will take place at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 29, and money raised will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Musical performances will be combined with short films recognising ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by Russia's invasion. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

The broadcast is a collaboration between, ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures, the DEC, and media group Global.

Watch the show on Tuesday March 29 via ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.