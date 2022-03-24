Play video

William and Henry Sharpe plan to hand over the aid filled ambulances to local drivers on the Ukrainian border, they told ITV News Central's Peter Bearne

Two brothers from Nottinghamshire are using to disused ambulances to send an aid convoy to the Polish - Ukrainian border.

Henry and William Sharpe say they have been moved to action by the news coming out of Ukraine, which was invaded a month ago today.

Now, their three ambulances will be travelling from Radcliffe-on-Trent to the Ukrainian border with Poland, laden with emergency aid donated by concerned neighbours.

The ambulances will be handed over the local drivers who will take them into Ukraine, where aid is desperately needed.

"As soon as I saw what was happening on the television it's just struck a chord with me on so many different levels," said William Sharpe.

"I realised straight away that I wanted to do something personally that I felt would really count."

Over two million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the war began, here, waiting to take a train over the border in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit: PA

They are mainly taking medical supplies - dressings and bandages - along with items to help women and children fleeing the fighting, such as sanitary products and toys.

There are over two million refugees in Poland, having fled the fighting in Ukraine that began a month ago.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called for international protests to mark the grim anniversary.

"The guys that are taking the risks are the guys that we're handing the vehicles over to, so they're the guys we take our hats of too."

"All we've done is managed to fund it, get other people funding it and get the supplies where it matters."

They plan to depart, with their convoy, next week.