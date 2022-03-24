Play video

The UK's only black Chemistry professor has told ITV News Central he is saddened by a report which confirms racism, discrimination and ethnic inequalities are deeply rooted in the academic world.

The UK's only black Chemistry professor has told ITV News Central he is saddened by a report which confirms racism, discrimination and ethnic inequalities are deeply rooted in the academic world.

Robert Mokaya, who is based in Nottingham, believes he's been consistently denied research funding because of his race and that's backed up by a report from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The professor says he's one of the most accomplished experts in Material Chemistry of anywhere in the country, but out of 575 Chemistry professors across the UK he is the only one who is black.

The Royal Society of Chemistry has admitted failing to retain scientists from diverse backgrounds beyond undergraduate level - but for Professor Mokaya, the problem runs deeper than that.

"I could see that some of my peers, who were the same research profile, were able to get grants, and so I did get to a point where I felt, there's something unusual about either my research applications, or where they are coming from."

"I have been able to get research grants from other places, and so I have been able to do research, and one can argue that, because of my research profile, really I should have been able to get those grants."

What did the report say?

The report was published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, and said that "exclusion and marginalisation are to a large extent normalised for many Black chemists and others from minoritised ethnic backgrounds."

It also said that its findings "paint a stark picture of how pervasive racial and ethnic inequalities are within the chemical sciences community."

Along with his Chemistry teaching and research, Robert Mokaya is also Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Nottingham. He says that the pervasive racism in the sector isn't just harming him - its harming the field itself.

"We need to be better", says Robert Mokaya

"The chemical sciences specifically are much poorer if it excludes any section of the community," he said.

"I think we need to be better, we need to do better, and chemistry and STEM need to be better in terms of being inclusive and diverse."

The report published by the Royal Society has come up with an action plan for tackling racism within the field, with Chief Executive Dr Helen Pain writing in a forward,

"We need to talk about and address racism, discrimination and inequality in the chemical sciences.

"We can – and must – make progress toward becoming a truly inclusive community, where everybody can fulfil their potential."