Brothers Amos and Jason Wilsher have both been sentenced to life imprisonment at Coventry Crown Court.

Amos Wilsher was given two life sentences with a 38-year minimum term for the murders of Staffordshire pensioners Arthur Gumbley and Josephine Kaye, while younger brother Jason was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years for the murder of Mr Gumbley.

Passing sentence at Coventry Crown Court, Mr Justice Henshaw said Amos Wilsher, who has links to Derbyshire and Leicestershire, was responsible for a planned series of robberies targeting elderly and vulnerable victims in 2017 and 2020.

The murder of 88-year-old Mrs Kaye in Stoke-on-Trent had involved the use of “cruel violence inflicted on a slight and vulnerable” pensioner, the judge said.

Imposing concurrent terms of 15 years and six years for conspiracy to rob and wounding, the judge added: “Your murders are mitigated by your lack of intention to kill … which has played a part in my decision not to make a whole life order.”

Ms Kaye died from injuries sustained during a robbery of her home in Staffordshire in March 2020.

She suffered a broken leg during the incident, during which Amos Wilsher posed as a gas firm worker in order to steal a safe containing around £2,000. She died in hospital three weeks later.

He was also found guilty of the murder of Mr Gumbley, who died following a robbery at his home near Sutton Coldfield in 2017.

His younger brother, Jason Wilsher, was also jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court with a minimum term of 25 years for the murder of Mr Gumbley.

The 23 year old was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 and five years for conspiracy to rob and wounding with intent respectively