Ed Sheeran has responded to a popular Ukrainian band asking to perform remotely at ITV's Concert for Ukraine next week.

In an Instagram story, the Grammy award-winning pop star from Suffolk said: "Hey guys, I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it.

"Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

"I can't wait to check your music out, guys - and I'm sending you lots of love."

His video message reply comes after the Ukrainian band, called Antytila, posted a video on social media requesting to perform remotely at a charity concert taking place next week in Birmingham.

The message is addressed to Ed Sheeran, one of the acts confirmed to sing at the Concert for Ukraine on 29 March.

Armed and dressed in combat gear, the band took a moment from fighting the Russian invasion of their country to contact the Grammy award-winning star, who is headlining the two-hour benefit concert.

In the video message they appealed to the Suffolk pop star saying: "In peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers."

The band said: "Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham. And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely."

They continued: "Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered.

"We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us."

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will perform.

The event will take place at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 29, and money raised will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Musical performances will be combined with short films recognising ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by Russia's invasion. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

The broadcast is a collaboration between, ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures, the DEC, and media group Global.

Watch the show on Tuesday 29 March via ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.