Two young men who died in a crash in Coventry at the weekend have been named as Arjun Singh Sheregill and Casey Harper.

The men, both aged 18, died after the car they were in hit a tree in Burns Road on Saturday the 19th of March, just after 5AM.

Casey's family have paid tribute to him, saying, "Casey was a loving son, who was loved by his friends and family.

"He was always reliable - a kind, generous and sincere young man, who enjoyed life to the full and was fun loving. He was a sociable young man with a good sense of humour. This is a huge loss to everyone who knew and loved him."

Both families have asked for privacy whilst they grieve.

The affected area remained closed for a number of hours last Saturday as the scene was examined.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investiagtion Unit, said, "Our work continues to find out the circumstances of this tragic crash.

"The lives of two young men have been lost and our thoughts remain with their family and friends at this sad time.

"But we would ask that if you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, and have not yet spoken with us, please get in touch.”

