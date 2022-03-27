A long-awaited report into the harm and deaths of mothers and babies at a Midlands hospital trust is set to be published this week.

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden has spoken to 1,862 families affected by a maternity scandal at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

The Ockenden review was first launched back in 2017 and an interim report was published in December 2020, looking at the first 250 cases.

Families have been left frustrated by delays to the final report being released, which was due to be be made public at the end of last year.

With the final report set to be released, ITV Central has looked back at the events which have got the families to this point.

What is the Shropshire maternity scandal?

The scandal dates back to 2009 and centres on the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust hospital, focusing on medical practices at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton lost their daughter Kate in 2009, after a series of failures in her care. Seven years later, Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths lost their daughter Pippa.

These two families were instrumental in lobbying ministers to look at the standard of care being offered by the Trust.

What is the Ockenden report?

The Okenden review was launched by then-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2017 on the basis of 23 deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

Since then, it has ballooned to look at evidence from 1,862 families, making it one of the biggest health scandals in NHS history.

The inquiry looks at cases of death or harm between 1998 and 2017. This includes stillbirths, neonatal baby deaths, the deaths of mothers, babies born with disabilities due to alleged poor care, and alleged failures which led to serious ongoing injuries to mothers.

Last year, the first official report from the Ockenden review was published looking at the first 250 of those cases. It found babies’ skulls were fractured and medical staff at the trust blamed grieving mothers for the deaths of their children.

It identified seven “immediate and essential actions” needed to improve maternity care in England and 27 local actions for learning.

It also found:

An “unacceptable” lack of kindness and compassion from some maternity staff

Families’ concerns about their care were dismissed or “not listened to at all”

Midwives failed to recognise when a pregnancy wasn’t progressing normally

Repeated failures to escalate problems to more senior staff

“Continuing errors” in monitoring babies’ heart beats

Inappropriate use of drugs, including oxytocin to speed up labour

A culture of reducing the number of Caesarean births without considering if it was causing harm

It also discovered that between 2013 and 2016, deaths in the maternity unit were 10% higher than in comparable hospital trusts.

The full and final Ockenden report is due to be published on March 30 2022.

Who wrote the Ockenden report?

The Ockenden report has been written by Donna Ockenden.

Who is Donna Ockenden?

Donna Ockenden giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee Credit: House of Commons/PA Archive

Donna Ockenden is a senior midwife with more than 30 years experience of working within a variety of health settings both in the UK and internationally.

Ms Ockenden's career spans a number of sectors including acute providers, commissioning, hospital, community and education.

She was the Chair of the England Royal College of Midwives (RCM) between 2006 and 2014.

Why was the Ockenden report commissioned?

Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies have been campaigning for years, after their newborn daughter Kate died in 2009. Credit: Family handout

Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton lost their daughter Kate in 2009, after a series of failures in her care. Seven years later, Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths lost their daughter Pippa.

Between them, they compiled the initial list of 23 cases and lobbied Mr Hunt to investigate - and have campaigned determinedly for answers, not just for them, but for all families who have suffered harm.

The review was launched on the basis of the cases of concern highlighted by the Stanton-Davies and Griffiths families.

What has Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust said?

Following the initial Ockenden report, Louise Barnett, chief executive at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "I would like to thank Donna Ockenden for this report but more importantly the families for coming forward.

"As the chief executive now and on behalf of the whole trust, I want to say how very sorry we are for the pain and distress that has been caused to mothers and their families due to poor maternity care at our trust.

"We commit to implementing all of the actions in this report and I can assure the women and families who use our service that if they raise any concerns about their care, they will be listened to and action will be taken."

