All you need to know about ITV's Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham

There is just one day to go until the Concert for Ukraine takes place.

The event will bring together huge names in music to spread a message of hope while the conflict in Europe continues. Here is what you need to know:

What is the Concert for Ukraine?

A two-hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine will take place on Tuesday 29th March. The event will be held at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena and money raised will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

What can I expect?

Musical performances will be combined with short films recognising ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by Russia's invasion. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

Where can I watch the show?

You can watch the show on Tuesday 29 March via ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. The broadcast is a collaboration between, ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures, the DEC, and media group Global.

Who is performing?

Big names including Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol and Camila Cabello are among other stars taking part in the concert, which is being aired exclusively on ITV and STV.

Speaking about the Concert for Ukraine, American popstar Camila Cabello said fundraising for organisations helping Ukrainian refugees is one of the crisis' "biggest needs".

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility," she added.

Emeli Sandé who will also take part said: "I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home."

Sandé added she will also perform "in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis", referring to reports that people from African, Asian and Latin American countries have faced prejudice while trying to flee Ukraine.

Read more on: