Crews tackle huge blaze at Hermitage Mill in Mansfield

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire that has engulfed a derelict mill in Mansfield.

As many as 20 fire engines were called to the blaze, which has ripped through Hermitage Mill in Hermitage Lane.

The road is closed in both directions due to the incident between the A38 Sutton Road and Hamilton Way.

People in the area have been told to keep windows and doors closed.

Crews from across the county were called to the fire at 3 AM on Monday, March 28.

In a video posted on Twitter, Incident commander Bryn Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire had been "contained" but that the road closure was having an effect on local businesses and the wider community.

However, the Robin Hood Railway Line, which runs from Nottingham to Worksop, remains open.

Incident commander Coleman added: "We've had 20 fire appliances from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire in attendance, plus a high volume pump from South Yorkshire and two aerial ladder platforms. As you can see behind me now, the fire has been contained, it has been surrounded."

Parts of the mill have collapsed. Earlier, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "With 20 fire engines on scene and two aerial ladder platforms, the fire on Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, is being brought under control. Four main hose reel jets used and fire tackled from the outside due to collapsing parts of the building."

Police who are also in attendance have advised drivers to plan alternative routes.

