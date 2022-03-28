A kidnapper whose victim was left paralysed in a 60mph fall from a van was also part of a gang that stole 51 high-performance cars, it has emerged.

Chay Bowskill and others broke into their victims' homes to steal the keys to the owners' vehicles.

The six men and teenagers burgled 41 homes in Loughborough, Leicester and towns and villages across the county and wider region.

The 51 vehicles they stole - including a Mercedes C63s as well as BMWs - were worth a total of £1,153,500.

Bowskill, now 20, and the others pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglaries, which were carried out between June and October 2019.

A number of the cars, collectively worth an estimated £373,000, are still missing, Leicester Crown Court heard yesterday.

Bowskill, of Syston, was convicted by a jury in January of kidnapping his then 19-year-old girlfriend, Angel Lynn.

Angel, of Loughborough, suffered severe brain damage in a fall from the van Bowskill had abducted her in on the A6 near Mountsorrel, in September 2020.

Bowskill was also convicted of 'coercive and controlling behaviour' toward Angel - who now needs round-the-clock care - and perverting the course of justice. He was jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years.

However, the sentence was referred to London's High Court for an 'unduly lenient' review and increased to 12 years.

Now, he is expected to serve two thirds, or eight years, of that term.

However, at Leicester Crown Court two days later, he was given an additional four years for the burglary conspiracy.

He was told this would add two more years to his term and he now faces serving at least 10 years before being eligible for release on licence.

Christopher Jeyes, prosecuting, said: "The burglaries were of occupied homes, some with elderly residents and some with children. Many of the occupants woke up to find doors and windows had been entered and vehicles were missing from outside."

About 10 homes were burgled in the Loughborough area, with several more in Leicester, including Scraptoft.

Mr Jeyes said: "Some of the stolen vehicles were used in subsequent offences, with registration plates changed."

Sentencing, Recorder Michael Auty QC said: "Each of you was part of an organised cabal whose purpose was to break into the homes of 41 separate families with the sole intention of stealing keys to valuable cars. They were expressly targeted because of their prestige nature, high performance and intrinsic high value.

"It was a serious and determined episode of criminality in which each of you played an active part. Whilst I acknowledge there was never any direct confrontation with householders, there were some near misses."

He said many of the victims had worked extremely hard to be able to own "a decent motor car," adding: "To have a gang come to their home in the dead of night, armed with a crowbar or other items, must have resulted in very real, substantial and possibly life-lasting, distress.

"What you did affected their enjoyment of life and their homes and most important of all, their sense of security in the one place they're entitled to feel the most safe and secure. That says nothing in terms of monetary loss and inconvenience."

Robin Howat, mitigating for Bowskill, said his client had an "unguided childhood" and went "badly off the rails."

