Three arrested following large-scale fire in Mansfield

Three men have been arrested following a large-scale fire which has destroyed a derelict building in Mansfield.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Hermitage Lane at around 3 AM this morning (Monday 28 March).

Police are still at the scene working with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three men, all aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.

Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes as Hermitage Lane remains closed.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to ask drivers and the public to stay away from the area while emergency services deal with this large-scale incident and to plan alternate routes while we have roads closed in the surrounding areas."

He added: “Residents are still advised to keep all doors and windows shut in the area, at this time there are no plans to evacuate any local residents.”

“We have now arrested three people in relation to the incident, who are being questioned. Our joint investigation with fire service colleagues continues.”