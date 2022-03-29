All trains in and out of Birmingham New Street station have currently been suspended after damage to overhead electric wires.

It's affecting infrastructure between Sandwell & Dudley and Birmingham New Street, meaning the line towards Birmingham New Street is blocked.

Passengers are being advised to check online updates before travelling.

In a statement a spokesperson for Network Rail told ITV Central:

“We’re sorry to passengers delayed after a 25,000 volt overhead electricity cable which powers trains was damaged in a tunnel on the approach to Birmingham New Street station.

“While our engineers fix the wire and restore power, trains from Wolverhampton and Manchester cannot call directly at New Street. Trains are running between New Street and Birmingham International but we’re asking people to check National Rail Enquiries for the latest information before they travel this evening.”

It's unclear what impact this might have on this evening's Concert For Ukraine.

Network Rail have tweeted to inform passengers about the major disruption.

Meanwhile, rail operator Cross Country said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street all lines are blocked."Service will be diverted and as a result, delays may be incurred due to congestion. "Wolverhampton won't be served. Ticket acceptance will follow shortly."

The disruption is also affecting Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway services.

It'll affect services for most of the evening, say Network Rail.