Tributes are pouring in after a body was found in the search for missing University of Birmingham student Joseph Derbisz.

The 21-year-old, who lived in Selly Oak, was reported missing after being separated from friends on a night out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was last seen at the University of Birmingham nightclub Fab N Fresh at the Guild of Students at around 3.30am.

Joseph's family and friends have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.

West Midlands Police have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute, calling Joseph a "lovely lad", "a promising young boy", and that the news is "heart breaking".

A spokesperson for the University of Birmingham said: "We are absolutely devastated to learn about the death of Joe.

"Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support Joe’s friends and family, as well as the wider student and staff community."

The university is encouraging any students who have been affected to contact the confidential listening and support service.

For mental health support and advice:

