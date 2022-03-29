It's just hours to go until ITV's Concert For Ukraine fundraiser gets underway at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena.

We're bringing you all the build-up backstage ahead of tonight's show.

Our reporter Sarah Kilburn-Wilson has been taking us on an extra-special tour backstage, to see where the concert's artists will be getting ready.

Gregory Porter has been speaking to ITV News about the importance of holding tonight's concert.

The American jazz star said: "People are coming in from different parts of the world in different different styles and genres.

"This is what's beautiful, is because it's all of us, coming from different places saying in chorus in harmony that we are singing for peace.

"This is about bringing our light to light a dark situation."

The Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal say at least 3 million people have fled their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine.

They predict 18 million people are projected to be impacted by the ongoing conflict, while 4 million people are expected to be displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Stars have pledged their support for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Ed Sheeran said he is "so proud to be playing" at the fundraiser, while Camila Cabello said her "heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine."

Scottish singer Emily Sande - who is also performing later - said she will be taking part in support of the refugees who have experienced racism at borders as they try to escape the war.

The stage is set with the finishing touches being put in place. Here's a stunning first look at where some of the world's biggest stars will be performing.

Rehearsals are underway for tonight's fundraiser.

It'll be hosted by radio presenters Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Stars including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Tom O'Dell, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers and Gregory Porter will all be performing.

The fundraiser will feature some of the world's biggest stars, all to raise money for the humanitarian crisis as a result of conflict Credit: PA images

Cash donated by viewers will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is helping the millions of people who are being forced to leave their lives in Ukraine and flee to other countries.

ITV is donating all the advertising revenue from the broadcast – an estimated £3 million – to the DEC appeal.

It comes on the day that fresh talks are underway to try and stop the conflict in Ukraine.

Credit: PA images

Where can I watch?

It airs on ITV and STV at 8pm and is also being streamed online on the ITV Hub and STV player.

A few tickets are still available to see the show in-person.