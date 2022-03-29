Staffordshire Police 'failing' to investigate crimes properly

Staffordshire Police have been criticised in a police inspectorate inspection, which found it is not carrying out effective investigations.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) carried out a planned inspection at the start of January this year.

It said it also found the force was also failing to properly identify and assess the vulnerability of victims when they first contact the police.

What does the report call for ?

The HMICFRS says Staffordshire Police needs to ensure that:

call handlers use and correctly record structured initial triage and risk assessments, to help prioritise calls and decide on the most appropriate response

vulnerable and repeat callers to be routinely identified, as are other people in the household who may also be vulnerable

call handlers to give relevant advice on the preservation of evidence and crime prevention

complete investigation plans to give direction and identify lines of inquiry at an early stage

investigations are actively and regularly supervised and have their progress reviewed, and that all proportionate lines of inquiry are followed

evidence-led prosecutions are pursued when a victim withdraws support for the investigation, and that it complies with the requirements established in the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime and that it completes victim needs assessments

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said:

“We have serious concerns about two aspects of Staffordshire Police’s performance, which are putting public safety at risk.

The first concern is regarding the force’s call handling.

We found that the force is failing properly to identify and assess victims’ vulnerability when they first contact the police.

Repeat victims are not always identified, along with others in the household who may also be vulnerable, which means this is not taken into account when considering the response the victim should have.

Calls are not always responded to in a timely way.

The second is regarding how the force carries out investigations, including providing appropriate support for victims.

In some cases, investigations were not carried out in a timely manner and relevant and proportionate lines of inquiry were not always completed.

Many investigations were not properly reviewed by supervisors, and victims were sometimes not updated throughout investigations.

We have made several recommendations for Staffordshire Police to address our concerns, and we will closely monitor the force’s progress.”

What is the force's response ?

Staffordshire Police say they are committed to improving its response to the public and its investigations.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said:

“I recognise and acknowledge the shortcomings identified by HMICFRS and the concerns raised with me about specific areas of our service.

They are areas I am personally concerned about, and have been for some time, and I feel it is important I bring them to the public’s attention...

I take these concerns very seriously and I want to give my personal assurances to the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent that we are already taking action swiftly and comprehensively to address these.

Me and my staff know we must perform better in these areas and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has recently levelled the same challenge on our Public Performance Meeting and has stated he will continue to do so.

Whilst we have been working hard to drive improvements in our service in these, and indeed, other areas – we must and will do more.

I recently announced that we had undertaken a large-scale review of our local policing model - the results of which will see significant changes to how we deliver policing in local communities and for victims of crime.

We are investing in hundreds more officers in our frontline response teams and going from three hubs to ten local bases to ensure we get to victims and our communities faster and have more time to spend when we are there to investigate crime and care for victims.

These changes will also see an enhancement to our existing functions within the force Contact and Control Centre, so we can protect the vulnerable as soon as they contact us for support.

These fundamental changes to how we do policing in Staffordshire go to the heart of the challenges understood by our Commissioner and the Inspectorate.

However, we are not simply waiting for that new model to land. In the interim, we are implementing well-developed plans to improve our service in the areas of public contact and investigations - these will now be further accelerated to ensure improvement is seen quickly and sustainably.

These draw on best practice from other forces, on feedback from victims and the public, and also our own staff who are passionate about delivering the best possible service they can.

They regularly tell me how frustrated they feel when they sense that they, we, are letting victims down.

I expect to be held to account over these matters, not only by the inspectorate, but also by you, the public ...

Of course, there are relevant challenges for policing in increasing officer numbers, coping with the impact of the pandemic and picking up demand from other under pressure organisations.

However, my responsibility as Chief Constable is to deliver the outstanding local policing service that the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent expect, pay for and deserve.

Our focus in these areas will be sustained and I will keep you updated on our progress.”

