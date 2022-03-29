Students fear degrees are under threat amid Nottingham lecturers' strike action

Students at the University of Nottingham say they feel like "pawns" in the row between their lecturers and management - and are worried it could affect their final degree mark.

Academics are on strike again this week in their long-running dispute over pensions, pay and working conditions.

It brings the total days of action in this academic year to eighteen - and comes just weeks ahead of final exams.

The University of Nottingham Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Archive/PA Images

It's a crucial time of the year for Issy Raikes and Lauren McGaun.

They're both final-year students at the university, and have dissertations to write, deadlines to meet and exams just around the corner.

They say they've faced degree disruption on every year of their studies.

In their first year, their lecturers took 22 days of strike action

Their second year was turned upside down by COVID

And in their final year, there've been another 18 days of walkouts

They say the latest strikes have left really really worried about the impact on their final degree marks.

Students have told ITV News Central their lecturers should look at other ways of protesting.

The University of Nottingham is one of dozens where academics are on strike this week.

The University says it's trying to help students by rescheduling sessions and extending deadlines. It says it's taking action locally that would address some of the grievances by the lecturers' union, the UCU.

University staff on strike Credit: ITV News Central

Meanwhile the UCU says strike action is a last resort and it appreciates students' concerns.

It's currently balloting its members on further industrial action.

It says its goal is to achieve better working conditions and a better quality of education for students and staff - but students say they just want a damaging dispute resolved.

Why have university lecturers been on strike ?