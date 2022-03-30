Two brothers have been found not guilty of the attempted murder of two police officers at a shopping centre in West Bromwich.

Maninder Hunjan, 26, and Parminder Hunjan, 37, were found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of an imitation fire arm, but were cleared of trying to kill the officers at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (March 30).The jury deliberated for five hours and five minutes. Both Maninder and Parminder Hunjan had previously admitted having an offensive weapon.After the verdicts, Judge Michael Chambers said: "These police officers performed in a most courageous fashion."

The incident took place at New Square Shopping Centre on July 21 last year.

That day Section 60 stop and search powers were in place to allow officers to stop people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

PC James recalls: “It was 30-degree weather, it was the hottest day we’d had for a long time, everyone was enjoying themselves eating ice cream, in shorts and T-shirts, so it seemed really weird to be walking around in puffer coats and heavy backpacks.”

When the police approached the defendants to search them, they were met with resistance and sustained injuries from the knives.

The incident happened in July last year Credit: BPM Media

PC Leon Mittoo told the jury he "thought he was going to die" and that he was "fighting for his life." He also described shoppers screaming after seeing a blade. Parminder Hunjan blamed his 'prolonged cannabis use' for not thinking clearly when he gave evidence and claimed he did not try to stab anyone but accepted he swung a blade he had been carrying.Maninder Hunjan told jurors he thought the police officers were "trying to attack him and his family".

He said he did not realise they were cops and that he was under the influence of cannabis while out shopping with his brother and sister.The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, Sandwell police commander, said: “It’s your worst nightmare, hearing your officers getting stabbed.

“This doesn’t just impact on them, they are sons, fathers etc, so this has a much wider impact on their families, friends and colleagues. I’m just really thankful they weren’t significantly injured.

“I’m incredibly proud of how brave they’ve been. They ran towards dangers and dealt with people with multiple weapons. Thankfully this doesn’t happen every day and isn’t a regular occurrence.

“We still don’t know why the attack occurred, we may never know the answer to that, what I do know is that our officers saved people’s lives that day.”