The senior midwife leading the review into the maternity scandal at Shropshire hospitals has told ITV Central clinical staff have still been approaching her saying "they still feel silenced".

Speaking to ITV News Central Reporter Sarah Kilburn-Wilson, Donna Ockenden, said: "My concerns remain that staff on the ground - clinical staff - are still coming to me as of yesterday as late as yesterday, to say that they still feel silenced.

"They don't feel able to speak out, and they still fear reprisals when they raise concerns."

Her comments come after the independent inquiry into the maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust found it failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve.

The report said this then resulted in tragedies and life-changing incidents for many families involved.

"The trust was of the belief that its maternity services were good. They were wrong," Ockenden said as the report was published for the first time on Wednesday.

'Clinical staff are still coming to me as of yesterday as late as yesterday, to say that they still feel silenced.'

Play video

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden told ITV News Central clinical staff "still feel silenced" and have still been approaching her "as late as yesterday".

She adds: "They don't feel able to speak out, and they still fear reprisals when they raise concerns.

"Now, that is something I have fed back to the Trust and that needs urgent attention and it needs urgent external scrutiny, because we're not talking about one member of staff or two members of staff or even five members of staff."

Ms Ockenden went on to explain to ITV News Central: "A number of staff in the last few weeks have withdrawn cooperation with our report, the majority of them saying that they did that because they were frightened to being identified. Frightened of somehow their words being linked with them.

"And even when we'd completed our report, and it was ready to print we were receiving emails, calls and texts from staff on the ground. And that's really worrying."

Donna Ockenden tells ITV News Central just how damning today's findings were against Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust

Play video

Ms Ockenden said: "This was a trust, who failed to listen, failed to investigate, failed to learn and therefore failed to make the improvements in maternity care over a very long period of time.

"Therefore they failed their local families."

The Ockenden report probing a series of serious and deadly incidents in maternity care in Shropshire has found a string of "repeated failures" spanning 20 years.

Families of babies who died or who were left seriously disabled due to catastrophic mistakes at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have received the final report of an independent inquiry today.

In the report's findings, 12 cases of maternal death were considered by the review team.

It concluded that none of the mothers had received care in line with best practice at the time and in 75% of the cases the care could have been significantly improved.

'For many of these families, this Maternity Review was where they finally got heard', says Donna Ockenden - as she recalls the scale of the review

Play video

"I think that it was case, after case, after case with tragic outcomes.

"It was meeting families face-to-face, which was very, very important for them.

"And for me to take that feedback to my independent review team, and in a room with a family who have suffered such profoundly such profound loss, the sadness, the grief, the anger, and where they've been silenced for so many years. The despair not knowing where to turn.

"Because for many of these families, this maternity review was where they finally got heard."

If you've had a bad experience surrounding birth and would like to share your story please email birthstories@itv.com

Support and advice available for parents and families: