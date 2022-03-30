Breaking News
Teenagers cleared of murdering Birmingham schoolboy Dea-John Reid as one convicted of manslaughter
Five people, including two teenagers, have been cleared of murdering 14-year-old Dea-John Reid.
Two 15-year-old boys, one from from Wolverhampton and another from Great Barr, were found not guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
A teenager from Birmingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty of killing schoolboy Dea-John Reid.
The jury found the teenager who knifed Dea-John Reid guilty of manslaughter and the sentence has been adjourned until May 5.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court found George Khan, Michael Shields, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds not guilty of murder.
Schoolboy Dea-John Reid was just 14 when he was knifed in chest in College Road, Kingstanding.
Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, in Birmingham, was acquitted of assisting an offender.
Jurors heard Dea-John had been out with his friends when one of the group was accused of trying to steal a bag by other teenagers.
A confrontation ensued, the trial heard, and in CCTV footage played to jurors, Dea-John was seen being chased through streets, pursued by teenagers armed with a wrench and a large kitchen knife.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the year-nine pupil at Harborne Academy was killed by a stab wound to the chest.
Earlier, the jury heard 15-year-old "accepts he caused death of Dea-John".
Tim Clark QC, who is representing the 15-year-old accused of stabbing the victim to death said: "He accepts he caused the death of Dea-John but did not intend to kill him. He was acting in self-defence."
'Murder was a revenge attack', prosecution says
Richard Wormald QC, prosecuting, said: "They went to look for Dea-John Reid and after finding him in a park in Kingstanding chased and caught up with him .
"He was then stabbed in the chest
"The killing happened in broad daylight and was a revenge attack for events that happened earlier in the day involving the three younger defendants.
'Defendant acted like a pack, chasing down their prey', court hears
Richard Wormald QC, prosecuting, said one person was armed with a knife and another with a wheel brace.
"Eventually they found their intended victim and got out of the car." he said.
"Dea-John was chased. It was a group attack during which they each played their part, running after Dea-John and blocking off his escape routes."
"The male defendants acted like a pack, chasing down their prey," he said.
Cause of death stab wound to heart
Mr Wormald said: "After Dea-John had been stabbed and died his body was examined.
"The cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart. There was a large gaping stab wound to his chest. The lung was visible."
He said the victim was stabbed to the left side of the chest.