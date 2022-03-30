Five people, including two teenagers, have been cleared of murdering 14-year-old Dea-John Reid.

Two 15-year-old boys, one from from Wolverhampton and another from Great Barr, were found not guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

A teenager from Birmingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty of killing schoolboy Dea-John Reid.

The jury found the teenager who knifed Dea-John Reid guilty of manslaughter and the sentence has been adjourned until May 5.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court found George Khan, Michael Shields, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds not guilty of murder.

Schoolboy Dea-John Reid was just 14 when he was knifed in chest in College Road, Kingstanding.

Dea-John Reid died from a stab wound to the chest

Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, in Birmingham, was acquitted of assisting an offender.

Jurors heard Dea-John had been out with his friends when one of the group was accused of trying to steal a bag by other teenagers.

A confrontation ensued, the trial heard, and in CCTV footage played to jurors, Dea-John was seen being chased through streets, pursued by teenagers armed with a wrench and a large kitchen knife.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the year-nine pupil at Harborne Academy was killed by a stab wound to the chest.

Earlier, the jury heard 15-year-old "accepts he caused death of Dea-John".

Tim Clark QC, who is representing the 15-year-old accused of stabbing the victim to death said: "He accepts he caused the death of Dea-John but did not intend to kill him. He was acting in self-defence."

'Murder was a revenge attack', prosecution says

Richard Wormald QC, prosecuting, said: "They went to look for Dea-John Reid and after finding him in a park in Kingstanding chased and caught up with him .

"He was then stabbed in the chest

"The killing happened in broad daylight and was a revenge attack for events that happened earlier in the day involving the three younger defendants.

'Defendant acted like a pack, chasing down their prey', court hears

Richard Wormald QC, prosecuting, said one person was armed with a knife and another with a wheel brace.

"Eventually they found their intended victim and got out of the car." he said.

"Dea-John was chased. It was a group attack during which they each played their part, running after Dea-John and blocking off his escape routes."

"The male defendants acted like a pack, chasing down their prey," he said.

Cause of death stab wound to heart

Mr Wormald said: "After Dea-John had been stabbed and died his body was examined.

"The cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart. There was a large gaping stab wound to his chest. The lung was visible."

He said the victim was stabbed to the left side of the chest.