Play video

Video shows huge pillar of smoke from the ongoing fire in Burton

A large fire is ongoing at an animal feed factory in Burton-upon-Trent.

Firefighters from at least five stations have attended the scene in Rumenco on Derby Road, after reports of a huge plume of smoke.

Witnesses reported seeing a plume of black smoke filling the air which can now be seen as far as seven miles away.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Staffordshire fire service have told residents to close their windows and doors, and said that drivers should avoid the area.

Emergency services have said drivers should avoid the area Credit: Paul Roberts

Roads up to the A38 and Hawkins Lane remain closed while the incident is dealt with.

Due to the fire near the railway between Burton-On-Trent and Derby all train lines in the area are disrupted.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes and delays are expected to last until 1pm.

Martin Davies, from Staffordshire fire and rescue service, said that chemicals had been released during the fire and urged residents living downwind from the blaze to stay indoors with windows and doors shut.

Play video

Martin Davies from Staffordshire police said that chemicals had been released in the fire

"We've had chemicals involved in the fire and also in the smoke plume. So what we are asking is that people downwind of the incident stay inside at the minute with the windows and doors closed."

"We've been operating on site extinguishing it with water and trying to control the fire - we now have it under control."

"We're entering the recovery side of the incident now."