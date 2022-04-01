A 50-metre mural has been created from original oil paintings featuring the stars of Peaky Blinders in Birmingham.

The artwork adorns the wall outside New Street station, to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Main stars of the hit show including Thomas Shelby and Aunt Polly, are part of the art insulation.

Steven Knight, the Birmingham born writer said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured that Peaky Blinders has been woven into the tapestry of our great city in such a vivid and brilliant way.

“I hope people will come from far and wide to take their photos and help such a deserving Birmingham cause.

"From now on in Brum, every blank wall should be seen as an opportunity for art.”

Central BID Manager Steve Hewett said: “The installation celebrates the global success of Peaky Blinders, right here in Birmingham city centre on a previously blank high profile wall and will help to raise much-needed funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

"We are grateful to our partners Castle Fine Art, Network Rail, Birmingham City Council, Hollywood Monster and the artist Jon Jones for helping to make this happen.”

Mark Brider, Chief Executive at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, says: “We’re incredibly thankful to our great friends at Castle Fine Art and Central BID Birmingham for supporting us in this unique way.

“Jon Jones’s portrayal of Birmingham’s infamous gangsters is visually stunning and we’d urge everyone to come and see his artwork next time they’re in the city centre.

“This year the Children’s Hospital celebrates its 160th anniversary and we want to make sure we’re here to support the children and families who might need us for the next 160 years, and beyond.

"If you enjoy the artwork please consider donating to support our sick kids. Every penny raised will make a huge difference to our brave patients in their time of need.”