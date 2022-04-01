Activists have blocked roads near a number of "key" oil terminals in a protest against the use of fossil fuels.

Police have confirmed they are dealing with incidents in Birmingham and Thurrock and officers have arrested six people at one of the protests in Essex.

A group called Just Stop Oil said it had blocked seven oil terminals early this morning (1 April).

“Fed up with a government burning your future – join us on the road,” the group tweeted.

Police said they were responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

It added that delays were expected on Wood Lane, Bromford Lane and Tyburn Road.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews were also in attendance at the incident on Tyburn Road.

Those travelling were asked to “avoid the area if possible”.

Essex Police confirmed officers have been called to three incidents in Thurrock this morning and six people have been arrested.

The force tweeted: "We are currently dealing with three incidents in Thurrock, where a group of people are reportedly blocking the roads. Six people have been arrested so far.

"It is impacting Navigator Fuel Centre, Esso in #Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area."

Demonstrations are expected across the country in the coming days as the biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory comes into effect.

The People’s Assembly has said it expects thousands of protesters will take to the streets tomorrow at locations throughout the UK to highlight those suffering “real hardships” due to the combination of rising fuel and food prices, inflation, and low pay.