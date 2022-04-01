A care worker from Birmingham has been jailed after he used bank cards to steal from vulnerable adults to feed his gambling addiction.

Muhammad Hassan-Omar from Bordesley Green took over £1,000 from the victims, and spent some of the money on clothes in Sports Direct.

The 25-year-old, of Newbridge Road, was sentenced to nine months, after previously admitting four charges of fraud.

He had been employed as a care worker at a residential home for vulnerable adults since September 2019.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Hassan-Omar was a key worker for one particular resident who suffered from autism and epilepsy.

A general view of Birmingham Crown Court Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

Lal Amarasinghe, prosecuting, told the court: "The defendant was a highly trusted and regarded member of staff."

It all came to light when the care home's manager received an email from the brother of the resident, concerned about his increased spending.

CCTV captured the care worker buying £200 worth of clothing from Sports Direct using one of the resident's bank cards. The clothes were later recovered from his property.

Hassan-Omar had explanations for some of the transactions but admitted illegally using the cards to obtain cash. He said he had a gambling addiction.

The court was told that his actions had had a "severe impact" on one resident.

In passing sentence, Judge Heidi Kubic QC said: "You stole from some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"You abused your position of trust in the care home and used bank cards belonging to four separate residents to use as your own."

Mr Haroon Khattak, defending, said: “He readily accepts that he took the money to fuel his gambling addiction. He was greedy.”

Help and advice on problem gambling and how to block gambling software on your devices

Gordon Moody - offers residential courses for men and women who have problems with gambling – email help@gordonmoody.org.uk or call 01384 241292 to find out more.

GamCare - offers free information, support and counselling for problem gamblers in the UK. It runs the 24/7 free National Gambling Helpline (0808 8020 133) and al offers face-to-face counselling.

GambleAware - provides information to help people make informed decisions about their gambling.

Epic Restart Foundation - offers activities to equip those recovering from gambling harm with useful and constructive tools.