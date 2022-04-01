Derby County may need to win 'six of their last seven games to avoid relegation'

Derby County may need to win six of their last seven games this season to have any possible chance of avoiding relegation, if Reading maintain their same form in matches.

The Rams have been in administration for six months and the search for a new owner continues to rumble on.

Derby are currently bottom of the Championship on 25 points and the closest team they need to catch to avoid the drop is Reading, who are on 33 points.

Reading have eight games remaining.

So if we take the form of their last eight games as a guide, if they maintained the same form they would potentially finish the season on 44 points.

That means from these, in Derby's seven remaining games they would need to win six and draw one.

This would potentially also give them a total of 44 points, meaning the Rams would survive on goal difference.

Pride Park Stadium Credit: ITV Central

To pull this off though, that would be a far better run of results than the Rams have managed all season.

And they will also have to rely on Peterborough and Barnsley's results going in the Rams' favour if they are to survive the drop.

Former Derby striker Malcolm Christie says if his old club do end up needing six wins and a draw from their remaining games to survive , it's not looking likely.

He said: "I think where you look at Derby's form that they have had, you know one win and one draw in their last six league games, you know that form needs to drastically, drastically change.

"You know I was thinking potentially needing five wins from these seven games, but you know if you work it like that, you work through the form, you know I can't see any team drastically turning it around, from how they have been playing.

He adds: "So I think the Derby fans will look back over the previous six games and wish they have them again, to start them again because really that is where the damage has been done."

As it stands Derby County are bottom of the Championship, Peterborough sit above them on 26 points and Barnsley sit above them on 28 points to make up the relegation places.

Both teams have a game in hand over the Rams.

Reading sit above the drop zone on 33 points and are the closest team any of those clubs can catch if they are to survive. Reading also have a game in hand over Derby.

The Rams take on Preston North End at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday, where a win could take them to within five points of Reading - if results go their way.

Derby were handed a 12-point deduction for going into administration earlier this season.

This was followed by a separate nine-point deduction after admitting to breaches of the EFL's Profitability and Sustainability rules - taking the total to 21 points being deducted from the club.

The Rams had put on a monumental fightback and did get to within five points from safety, but after a recent dip in form the team are currently eight points from safety.