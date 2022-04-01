Police are searching a property in Sandwell in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy who vanished almost 23 years ago.

Phillip Harris was just 15 when he left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on July 28, 1999, to visit a friend in Northfield.

Later that day he phoned his foster parents to say he would be staying overnight with a friend. He hasn’t been seen since and his disappearance has remained a mystery.

West Midlands Police have said in spite of media appeals both in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family links, there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

Detectives reviewing the case are now searching a property in St Paul’s Road, Smethwick which was linked to Phillip at the time.

Officers say the current residents are not connected to this enquiry and have been rehoused while our search is conducted.

Detective Inspector Jim Church, from force CID, said: "Sadly there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.

"We have been in touch with Phillip’s family and made them aware of our investigations.

"Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip’s disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Phillip’s family said they "think about Phillip every day".

A statement from the family on the police website reads: "We love him and miss him more than words can say.

"If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be please let the police know.

"Even though he has been missing for many years we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure."

Information can be given via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 1825 of 18/3.