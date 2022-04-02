Five-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Stoke-on-Trent

A five-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to the scene on Waterside Drive in Blurton, just before 6pm yesterday (Friday 1 April).

The girl was found in cardiac arrest and received treatment from paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called at 5.52pm on Friday (1 April) to Waterside Drive, Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian."Officers attended and a five-year-old girl was found in cardiac arrest following a collision involving a grey Volkswagen Touran."Sadly, she was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time."A 63-year old man from the Stoke-on-Trent area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while inquiries continue."