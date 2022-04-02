Rottweiler fatally attacked two-year-old boy in Worcestershire, West Mercia Police confirm
Police have confirmed a Rottweiler was involved in the death of a toddler at a home in Worcestershire.
The two-year-old boy, who has not been named, suffered injuries after being bitten by the dog at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday March 28, 2022.
The young boy suffered a cardiac arrest after the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment - first at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
He was then at the Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.
West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property - but could not confirm how many were involved in the attack.
They are currently being securely housed, the force added.
Rottweilers are not included on the list of banned breeds.
Earlier this week, Superintendent Rebecca Love said: "This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time."
West Mercia Police said: "The boy's family will not be releasing a statement or tribute at this time and request that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time."
The death follows a spate of dog attacks, including two other fatal incidents in March, including three-month-old Kyra Leanne King who was killed in a suspected husky dog attack in Lincolnshire.