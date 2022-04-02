Police have confirmed a Rottweiler was involved in the death of a toddler at a home in Worcestershire.

The two-year-old boy, who has not been named, suffered injuries after being bitten by the dog at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday March 28, 2022.

The young boy suffered a cardiac arrest after the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment - first at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

He was then at the Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property - but could not confirm how many were involved in the attack.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said the boy's death was a 'tragic incident'

They are currently being securely housed, the force added.

Rottweilers are not included on the list of banned breeds.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Rebecca Love said: "This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time."

West Mercia Police said: "The boy's family will not be releasing a statement or tribute at this time and request that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time."

The death follows a spate of dog attacks, including two other fatal incidents in March, including three-month-old Kyra Leanne King who was killed in a suspected husky dog attack in Lincolnshire.