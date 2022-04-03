Play video

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a five-year-old girl, after she was hit by a car in Stoke-on-Trent.

It happened on Waterside Drive in Blurton, just before 6pm on Friday, 1 April.

The girl was found in cardiac arrest following the collision with a grey Volkwagen Touran, and received treatment from paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has today been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Police said officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 546 of April 1.

Police want to remind members of the public not to speculate regarding the circumstances of the incident on social media while the investigation continues.