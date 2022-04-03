Woman dies after falling into the River Avon in Warwick

A woman has died after falling into the River Avon in Warwick.

Police were called to The Saxon Mill gastropub on Coventry Road at around 9:40pm yesterday (Saturday 2 April).

The woman, believed to be in her 60's, was found dead a short time later.

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Her next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting her family.

A police scene remains in place while officers carry out early enquiries.

Investigations are ongoing and police have urged the public to avoid the area to allow them to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.Detective Inspector Tony Hibbert, from Warwickshire Police, said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages and it is important for us to establish the circumstances around this woman’s death.

"We know the area is popular with the public and they can expect to see a police presence today as officers continue to conduct enquiries so, where possible, we would ask them to please avoid it."We are currently treating the death as unexplained and, as such, we’re appealing for anyone that could help to get in touch.“Anyone who was in the pub or in the surrounding area between 9pm and 10pm yesterday (April 2) evening, who saw what happened, or has information that could help with our ongoing investigation, is asked to come forward.“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this challenging time. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 336 of 2 April."