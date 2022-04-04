The family of Janet Edwards have paid tribute to their 'extraordinary' mother, after her body was recovered from the River Wye three months after her disappearance.

The 66-year-old was reported missing in December 2021.

On Thursday March 10, 2022 her body was found in the River Wye in Netherton. Her relatives have also thanked the community for their continued support.

Janet's family said: "Janet was a wonderful and extraordinary mother, partner and friend."

Paying tribute to Janet, her family added: "She had a long career as a nurse, in which she was sincerely valued and respected by colleagues and her patients.

"She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

"We would like to convey our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped in the search for Janet, and have supported us since her tragic disappearance."

Janet went missing in December 2021 Credit: BPM Media

Janet's family continued: "The investigation and searches conducted by the police were exceptionally thorough and extensive, and were clearly undertaken with great proficiency.

"We are also overwhelmingly grateful for the efforts of friends and the members of the public who volunteered to assist with searches.

"Importantly, we thank and applaud the West Midlands Search and Rescue Service, whose volunteers are highly skilled and devote their weekends to carrying out this often dangerous work. Their dedication and bravery is nothing short of heroic.”

The family has said all those who have helped and shown support during this difficult time are able to attend Janet's funeral on Wednesday 6 April at 2pm at St Nicholas’ Church in Hereford.