Police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a stabbing in Nottingham.

A 51-year-old man was reportedly stabbed once in the chest on Crocus Street, The Meadows, on Saturday the 26th of March. The man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries not thought to be life-threatening. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the immediate aftermath of the alleged stabbing.Following further investigations, detectives have arrested two more teenagers. The boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Inspector Daniel Johnstone, of Nottinghamshire Police, said, “We have now arrested two more people as part of our investigation. A man had to be taken to hospital after reportedly being stabbed but thankfully his injuries didn’t turn out to be life-threatening.“This case is still being investigated and we are currently working hard to establish exactly what happened. Tackling knife crime is one of our key priorities as a force and our stance on this topic has never and will never change."All three suspects have been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.