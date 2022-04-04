Two people die after three separate collisions across Derbyshire

Two people have died and one has suffered life-threatening injuries after three separate collisions in Derbyshire over the weekend.

Police have said the first collision was reported to officers just after 5.50pm on Saturday, April 2. A grey Suzuki had left the carriageway on the A61 Stretton Road, in Clay Cross.

Officers said the car collided with a fence before coming to a stop, a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital where she sadly died of her injuries.

Later that evening officers were called to a serious collision in Holymoorside at 10.50pm. A blue Skoda Fabia had collided with trees off Harewood Road.

A teenage girl was taken to hospital with very serious injuries where she remains, in a life-threatening condition, officers said.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, 12.45am, officers were then called to Langley Mill after a report that a Nissan Qashqai had collided with two parked cars in Cromford Road.

Police say the driver was cut out of the car by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not believed to be serious.

Police say the families of those involved have been made aware and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Officers also said their thoughts go out to them at this sad time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the relevant reference numbers below.

Clay Cross incident: 22*187569

Holymoorside: 22*188127

Langley Mill: 22*188161

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.