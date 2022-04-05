Derby County's administrators are close to naming a preferred bidder for the club this evening.

It's believed to be American businessman Chris Kirchner who previously withdrew from the running last year.

On Derby's long journey on the road to salvation, this was a twist few expected.

Kirchner was one of the early favourites to take control of the club but ruled himself out at the end of last year, with Derby's administrators Quantuma saying the bid did not match the same level as others.

Since then, a number of parties, including former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley have appeared to be in the running, but Kirchner's interest seems to have been reignited by his failure to acquire fellow Championship side, Preston North End.

Pride Park Stadium Credit: ITV News Central

Manager Wayne Rooney and Kirchner appeared to have a good relationship last year, and Rooney very much backed the American businessman's attempts to buy the club, so the news will be welcomed by the former England Captain.

As much as Wayne has committed himself to the Rams this season, there are question marks about what happens after May.

Will Manager Wayne Rooney stay or go ? Credit: ITV News Central

Could Kirchner's involvement mean Wayne is likely to stay, regardless of which division Derby are in ?

There are many issues to sort out. Derby can in theory still stay up with enough wins and results going their way.

There's hope, but fans will admit, League One is far more likely. The English Football League have so far kept their cards close to their chest on the news of the preferred bidder.

In essence this is because the situation is still a little complicated. A Kirchner offer must be able to pay off all football creditors (football organisations that Derby owe money to) in full in order to avoid being kicked out.

You can be certain this will have been met.

Pay back to non-football creditors needs to meet a different threshold. The EFL have their own acceptable limit for this too.

Reports say the offer is less than 25p for every pound owned. This would then see Derby deducted further points as a punishment for it being too low.

It then becomes a question of when this is applied. There's talk of the EFL allowing Derby to take that hit now, which would relegate them, but it gives them a clean slate in League One next season.

It's either that or start with minus 15 points in League One and potentially face another relegation battle.

The stadium ownership issue also needs to be sorted out - Kirchner's original bid included him buying the stadium from Mel Morris - but they have been reports that Derby City Council could step in to buy it and lease it to the new owner.

However a statement from the Chief Executive Officer Paul Simpson, says the Council wants the bidder to buy Pride Park outright.

And of course, just because Kirchner becomes the preferred bidder does not mean a deal is done.

What it allows is for him to have exclusive access to accounts and the process of buying without competition.

It could still fall through without a signature on the dotted line, and it may take weeks for that to be fully completed.

Bury had a preferred bidder and when that fell through at the last minute, the EFL removed them from the Football League.

However, after everything that has been before, this is as close as Derby fans have got to finding a new owner in this long drawn-out saga.

Here's how many games Derby might need to win to stave off relegation