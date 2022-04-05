A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information on a 'highly unusual' murder case.

A DNA sample was recovered after 41-year-old Jinming Zhang was murdered at a flat in Moseley Street, Digbeth, Birmingham on February 9, 2022.

Extensive forensic testing found that the suspect is a man and there’s a 99.99% probability that he is black, police have said.

However, there was no match found on the national DNA database which senior investigators have said is "unusual".

The force is trying to establish why Mr Zhang was attacked, but believe the most likely motive is robbery.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police homicide team said: "The UK has one of the most efficient DNA databases in the world.

"To have a DNA sample from a murder suspect that does not match anyone on the database is highly unusual."

'CCTV shows the murder suspect has an unusual way of walking', West Midlands Police have said

The suspect is described as black, in his 20s and between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 5ins tall with an average build. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark hat and a mask.

He added: "We also believe the killer injured his hand during the murder. A new clip released today shows the suspect walking along Barford Street, Digbeth just before the murder."

Detective Mahon said: “As well as the DNA and the description, CCTV shows that the man has an unusual way of walking."

“I’d ask that anyone who thinks they may know the suspect, or someone who fits the description with an injury on the night, contacts Crimestoppers as soon as they can.”

"People needn’t be afraid to come forward with names. The DNA sample we have means that we are able to quickly and easily eliminate people from our ongoing investigation."