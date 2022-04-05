A jury has been played a a 999 call made by a mum accused of the manslaughter of her seven-year-old son.

Hakeem Hussain, seven, was found dead in the garden of a Birmingham home on November 26, 2017.

His mum, Laura Heath, 39, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies manslaughter at Coventry Crown Court.

It is alleged Heath was asleep having smoked heroin on the night Hakeem suffered a fatal asthma attack, the court heard.On Monday, the court was played Heath's call to the emergency services.

Heath is heard to tell the 999 call handler: '"There's no saving him, he's gone".

The jury has previously been told that the defendant's friend Tim Busk - who has since died - was the one to discover Hakeem's lifeless body at the Cook Street in Nechells, property.

Police respond to the death of the seven-year-old boy at a property on Cook Street in Nechells, Birmingham. Credit: BPM Media

Matthew Brook, prosecuting, told the trial Heath dialled 999 at 7:37am.

Heath told the call handler: "He’s dead... my son… he’s took himself outside when we’re asleep because he’s got asthma… and he’s fell asleep… he’s dead… he must have woke up and took himself outside so he can… he’s got asthma… he’s fell asleep outside…he must’ve done… he didn’t wake me up."

The court heard the operator offered to assist Heath but she replied: "He's gone... he's blue and he's stiff. There's no saving him, he's gone."

The defendant could also be heard saying: "He's my baby... he's my baby."

Mr Brook told the court an ambulance was despatched to the address, but paramedics quickly concluded Hakeem was showing 'no signs of life' and his death was confirmed at 7:45am.

Mr Brook added: "Police attended at Cook Street and spoke to Ms Heath in the bedroom and asked her where Hakeem had been sleeping.

"She said he had gone to bed around 10pm and she followed him at 11pm. She slept in the same bed and at some time during the night Hakeem had got up to get fresh air as he suffered with severe asthma.

"Laura Heath told officers she had only been staying there last night and normally lived at Long Acre in Nechells."

Mr Brook stated Heath was arrested at 9.45am that morning and made no reply to the police caution.

Heath has admitted four counts of child cruelty relating to neglect by failing to provide Hakeem with proper medical supervision, as well as exposing her son to heroin and crack cocaine.

The trial continues.

(BPM Media).