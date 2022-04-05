Two officers from West Mercia Police have been charged with hate crime after allegedly sharing racist images.

James Watts and Joann Jinks have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages.

Sean Kyne a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised police to charge James Watts and Joann Jinks with charges of sending grossly offensive messages via a public communications network contrary to Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003."The charges, which relate to the sharing of racist images in May and June 2020, were authorised following a review of evidence received from the IOPC."Both defendants were serving West Mercia Police officers at the time of the alleged offences.""Criminal proceedings against James Watts and Joann Jinks are now active, and both defendants have a right to a fair trial.

"Please be reminded that there should be no reporting, commentary or online information sharing that could prejudice these proceedings."