Plans for the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been announced in Birmingham.

Revellers will be treated to four days of free live music and other entertainment as part of plans to commemorate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Music, other entertainments and food stalls will be held in the cities Victoria Square.

The celebrations will kick off on June 2nd, with a DJ and street entertainment followed by two hours of to-be-confirmed live music. Beacons will be lit after 8PM, along with hundreds of others across the country.

Music and street entertainment will continue on the 3rd and 4th, culminating in a special jubilee concert broadcast from Buckingham Palace on the evening of the 4th. Again, artists performing haven't been confirmed but are expected to include some of the biggest names in British music.

On the last day of festivities people in Birmingham will be invited to hold street parties and lunches with neighbours, with over 1,400 people across the UK having signed up to host a 'Big Lunch' so far.

