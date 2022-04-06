Chris Kirchner chosen as preferred bidder by Derby County administrators

The American businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder to take over Derby County by the club's administrators.

They have confirmed in a statement this morning that his bid includes the purchase of the football club only, with the terms of the club’s ongoing occupation of Pride Park stadium to be negotiated with external stakeholders.

Kirchner initially expressed an interest in acquiring the club in late 2021.

Chris Kirchner Credit: Stan Badz / PGA Tour

The joint administrators say they have entered into a period of exclusivity with Mr Kirchner and his advisers, during which further operational, commercial and contractual discussions will take place.

Carl Jackson, joint administrator, said,

“We are delighted to be able to name Mr Kirchner as preferred bidder, which the Joint Administrators consider represents the best deal for creditors and one which will secure the long-term future of the Club.

“The naming of our preferred bidder represents a significant milestone in the administration, and we look forward to working with Mr Kirchner and his team to complete the sale of the Club.”