Tour of Britain cycling competition to return to Nottinghamshire

The Tour of Britain cycling race will be returning to Nottinghamshire this September for the fifth stage of the UK's leading cycle race.

The world's top cyclists will set off from West Bridgford on Thursday the 8th of September, and finish in Mansfield, passing through East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop.

The 118 mile route will take in landmarks like Trent Bridge, Sherwood Forest and Clumber park.

The route for stage 5 of the cycling race Credit: Tour of Britain

It is the third time the county has hosted the event, after stages in 2017 and 2018.

Millions of people are expected to watch the race globally, with the Nottinghamshire stage attracting 250,000 spectators in 2018, making it the largest sporting event in the county's history, and bringing in £3.9 million to the county.

Stage 1 - Sunday 4 September | Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

Stage 2 - Monday 5 September | Hawick to Duns

Stage 3 - Tuesday 6 September | Durham to Sunderland

Stage 4 - Wednesday 7 September | Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage 5 - Thursday 8 September | West Bridgford to Mansfield

Stage 6 - Friday 9 September | Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage 7 - Saturday 10 September | West Bay to Ferndown

Stage 8 - Sunday 11 September | Ryde to The Needles

Nineteen teams and 114 riders are currently scheduled to take part in the race – including Tour de France winners, Olympians and world champions.

The Tour of Britain began in 2004 and live coverage of the race is shown daily on ITV4.