Woman dies in fire at block of flats in Stoke-on-Trent

A woman has died after a fire at a block of Stoke-on-Trent flats today.

The woman, whose not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene at Tollgate Court in Blurton.

Emergency services were called to the low-rise block in Trentham Road at around 11am.

Ten residents were evacuated from their homes and are now being found temporary accommodation.

A West Midlands ambulance service spokesman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the fire at a low-rise flat in Tollgate Court with fire colleagues working to safely evacuate residents.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save one woman inside the property, and she was confirmed deceased at the scene. Crews assessed several patients who had been evacuated from the building, and they were all discharged at the scene.”