Play Brightcove video

If you've travelled through New Street station in Birmingham lately and had a bit of time between trains, you might have grabbed a hot drink or had a look around the shops.

Until next Monday, you can also watch - or play - a game of squash.

An eye catching glass court has been put up on the concourse to try to get more people of all ages interested in the game ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the summer where England has high hopes of medals.

This week school children have had a chance to try out the court. They included pupils from Tiverton Academy and Billesley primary. For many, this was their first taste of squash and it's safe to say playing in an all-glass court in the middle of New street station was a novel experience for them all.

The court took 36 hours to construct over three nights - it will be here until Monday April 11 and it's hoped it will inspire a new generation of players.

On the 8th and 9th April, passengers and passers-by will be able to watch as the court hosts the semi-finals and finals of the University of Birmingham Open - a professional tournament on the PSA Challenger Tour.

Then on 10th and 11th April the public will be treated to a sneak preview of the Birmingham 2022 squash competition when a host of the world's best squash players - including England No.1 Sarah-Jayne Perry from Leamington Spa - head to New Street fresh from competing at the WSF World Doubles Championships in Glasgow.

This is not the first time squash has been played in a railway station, the glass court at New Street is inspired by a similar court installed at New York's Grand Central Station, which hosts a professional squash tournament every year.

The court is the latest in a series of initiatives by Squash United, a year-long legacy programme for Birmingham 2022 which aims to showcase and raise the profile of the sport. It's supported by England Squash, the PSA Foundation, the World Squash Federation, Rackets Cubed as well as the county associations across the West Midlands.

The squash programme at the Commonwealth Games will be held between July 29 - August 8 at the University of Birmingham Sport, with medals on offer in singles and doubles for men and women as well as for mixed doubles.

More Squash United roadshows where people can try out the sport

22nd August - Wolverhampton Gurdwara Sports and Cultural Festival

31st August - Digbeth Young People Sports Festival

5th September - Godiva Festival, Coventry

11 September - Solihull Festival

12th September - Small Heath Sports Festival

19th September - Lichfield Sports Festival

.