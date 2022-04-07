Iconic Floozie in the Jacuzzi back home in Birmingham

Play Brightcove video

Birmingham's famous 'Floozie in the Jacuzzi' has been lowered back into her bathtub in Victoria Square.

The statue sat as the square's centrepiece for almost 28 years until she was removed in October 2021 to be cleaned and restored.

Engineers have now carried out the repairs and the Floozie in the Jacuzzi is ready to once again become a talking point for visitors and residents in the city.

Birmingham City Council hopes the water feature will be running again in time for the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The city council says the return of the sculpture is part of the wider Victoria Square public realm scheme. Credit: BPM

Officially titled The Goddess to The River, the Floozie in the Jacuzzi is a work from artist Dhruva Mistry.

She was created in April 1993 at the cost of £3.5 million.

In 2010, £300,000 was spent fixing leaking pipes and installing new coloured lighting, but three years later the landmark was turned off again.

Several attempts were made over the years to repair the site before the statue was turned into a giant flower bed in July, 2015.

Engineers have worked hard to restore the artwork. Credit: BPM Media

The sculpture weighs 1.75 tonnes and is said to represent 'the life force'.

When it was operational 'The River', or fountain, part of the statue flowed at 3,000 gallons per minute and it was one of the largest in Europe.

The two smaller figures sitting at the bottom of the fountain represent 'youth'.

The quotation carved into the stone around the lip of the main pool is taken from Burnt Norton, one of the Four Quartets by TS Eliot.

It reads: "And the pool was filled with water out of sunlight and the lotos rose, quietly, quietly. The surface glittered out of heart of light and they were behind us, reflected in the pool. Then a cloud passed, and the pool was empty."