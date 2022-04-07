Play Brightcove video

Lauren Hammersley says her daughter Miley became so ill her 'lips went blue', before she rushed her to hospital

A mum, who is from Warwick, claims a Kinder egg was to blame for her two-year-old daughter being hospitalised with food poisoning.

The Food Standards Agency has now launched an investigation into how Miley Hammersley contracted what doctors have said is salmonella, a severe type of food poisoning.

Miley "went really sort of pale," mum Lauren Hammersley told ITV News Central.

"Her skin was all mottled, all blue, her lips were kind of quite blue.

"She was very lethargic, she wasn't keeping her fluids down, she was in a lot of pain in her stomach."

"We literally just put her in the car and took her straight to the hospital."

Ms Hammersley's comments come as a recall of Kinder Surprise eggs was extended to more products on Wednesday.

Those included Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they might be contaminated with Salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

Miley was taken to Warwick Hospital and given antibiotics.

But according to her uncle, the severity of the salmonella meant she ended up being taken to intensive care, after she contracted sepsis and doctors feared her organs had started to fail.

She was then transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital for urgent treatment, before eventually moving back to Warwick Hospital.

It's unclear what the long-term effects of the incident could be.

Kinder eggs recalled after health concerns

A number of Kinder Surprise eggs were recalled by maker Ferrero after concerns of a salmonella outbreak.

In a statement on Monday the Food Standards Agency said this was due to "This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.”

An initial outbreak saw 63 people in the UK, mostly children under the age of five, become infected with salmonella linked to Kinder Surprise eggs.

Chocolate firm Ferrero had been recalling some batches of eggs as a precautionary measure while investigations continue into the link.

However, it has since been announced that more products from the firm's Kinder line, including Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits are also being recalled amid fears of further contamination.

Ferrero said the affected chocolate was made in Belgium, but that it was possible the recall could be extended to other countries.

While salmonella can often be treated at home, symptoms can be so severe as to require hospital treatment, especially in young children - who Kinder eggs, which contain a small toy, are often aimed for.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents for the FSA, said the organisation welcomed Ferrero's product recall, and urged customers to follow advice.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches," she said.

"We would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall."

What products are being recalled?

20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best-before date between July 11 and October 7 2022.

20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best-before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022.

100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best-before date between April 20 and August 21 2022.

Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best-before date between April 20 and August 21 2022.

Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022.

Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best-before date of April 20 to August 21 2022.

In a statement, Ferrero said: "We are very sorry to hear about Miley’s case and our sincere thoughts are with her and her family at this time.

"We fully understand our consumers’ concerns and we are taking this extremely seriously.

"While none of our Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we immediately activated a voluntary recall on selected Kinder products as a precautionary measure, in full collaboration with the Food Standards Agency.

"Every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care and we will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."