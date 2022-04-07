People in parts of Warwickshire will soon be welcoming Commonwealth Games athletes along with scores of crowds - but how much disruption will the Games bring to the area?

The Games begin on the 28th July and will see 286 games played over 11 days, right across the Midlands.

The Commonwealth Games is the first major global sporting competition since the start of the pandemic.

What Games are being hosted in Warwickshire and Royal Leamington Spa?

Victoria Park is hosting the lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls competition from 29 July to 6 August.

The Cycling Road Races is being staged in Warwick and the surrounding area on 7 August.

Birmingham is hosting the Commonwealth Games 2022

Where will the restrictions to parking regulations and public transport be?

Warwick and the surrounding area for the Cycling Road Races (the one-day event which will start and finish on Myton Road near Myton Fields).

Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.

Commonwealth Games 2022

What does it mean for you?

People and businesses impacted by restrictions can attend a series of community drop-in sessions to get more information.

A 'Get Set for the Games’ programme has been launched to prepare residents and businesses across the region for the temporary impacts of the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 website has been updated with information for potential impacts from these events.

Around 15,000 properties near to Games venues and the road races route will receive a postcard this week encouraging them to go online and attend a public drop-in event.

Transport for West Midlands Executive Director Anne Shaw said: “Our plans are designed to make it as easy as possible for spectators to leave the car at home and use public transport to get to events.

Some of the games will be hosted in Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa

“This, along with the traffic management and parking plans announced ensure that residents and businesses near to venues navigate around the local area as well as help manage congestion on the wider network for regular commuters, deliveries and emergency services going about their daily business.

He added: “It will inevitably be busy at times, but these plans have been carefully designed to keep the impact to a minimum.

Ensuring our region can keep moving when a million spectators arrive this summer will be key to a successful Commonwealth Games.”